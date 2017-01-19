All-new Maruti Suzuki Ignis Driven: Petrol and Diesel Review

Maruti Suzuki bring in a ‘none-of-a-kind’ challenger to the bustling compact urban space. Does it have what it takes to set it apart? Or does it have a bit more than just style on its side?

Maruti Suzuki have launched a fourth car with the same choice of petrol and diesel engines, and the second one under their Nexa umbrella. This one brings back a popular name, and not just because it sold a lot. It rallied! A new Maruti Suzuki car – any new Maruti Suzuki car – sees success. How do they do it?

I’m not going to give you a history lesson, but I will tell you that the most influential Maruti Suzuki cars have been the venerable 800, the Zen, the Alto and the Swift. They did things to people and they got the numbers that did things to Maruti Suzuki. The fact that they have a market share greater than the rest – from Hyundai to Lamborghini – combined, tells you all you need to know about their popularity. The Ignis, then, looks set to see success because of two things: it’s a smartly designed compact car aimed squarely at the millennials and their demands, including loads of customisation. It packs a lot of new equipment and features and though called an urban compact vehicle, can handle the outdoor ups and downs as well. It feels youthful, well thought-out, and, dare I say, akin to a modern-day Zen.

We drove the top-spec 1.2-litre petrol Alpha with the manual transmission as well as the highest available auto diesel specification, the Zeta AMT. Both use five-speed gearboxes driving the front wheels and both are equally credible in their own right. Firstly, though, the styling is unique and, while Maruti don’t have a family face set in stone, the Ignis takes it one level further, adding new elements and tweaking known proportions to play around with the essentially rectangular design and liberate space. The chunky wheel-arch design and the 15-inch black alloy wheels with 175/65 rubber also contribute to the contemporary look. The rear quarter panel design accent is one such element, while the top-spec Alpha trim gets projector headlamps with LED light signatures. If light was a language, that spells out unique in bright white.

Inside, the Ignis is more spacious than first seems apparent. The wide cabin and thin seats allow for more passenger room and the smart layout allows more features to be accommodated in a smarter manner. There are a couple of bottle holders at the front in the doors and enough storage space in the rear too. The front seats are comfortable as are the rear seats and the roominess is commendable. The large glass windows also add to the feel letting in more light and adding an airy and spacious feel to the cabin. Add the auto climate to the list and you realise that the amount of kit is good. Not just good, great, because the Ignis also marks the arrival of standard ABS and dual front airbags to the Nexa cars. The Ignis gets ISOFIX child-seat anchors as well. The adjustable head restraints front and rear are also notable additions. Safety isn’t compromised here and that’s a good feeling.

More kit comes in the form of the touch-screen multimedia, navigation and communication interface as well as banging sound system. With four speakers, two tweeters and USB, Aux and Bluetooth connectivity, plus Android Auto, which I appreciated, it lets you hook up to the system in all the right ways and get going with ease.

Speaking of which, the Ignis is very easy going. The car’s proportions are almost instantaneously programmed into your awareness and you can simply get a move on without worrying about things like getting familiar with its dimensions. The petrol engine makes 83 PS and 113 Nm, and with its 900-kg weight, the Ignis feels very peppy. It’s wide track front and rear also endows it with a reassuring planted feel and that, coupled to its seemingly “tall-boy” design is a good hand to play in the handling department. The Ignis is quick off the mark and feels quick and nimble. The gearbox is sure and slots in nicely. My only gripes were the tyre noise at speed on the open ECR highway and the steering feel, which feels quite numb.

For its intended application, it exceeds expectations. There are few cars out there that combine space, practicality and a long equipment list. However, that list also comes at a price. The petrol Alpha retails for Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) and that’s without the options. That’s right, it has a bunch of customisation choices, especially with the ‘Tinsel Blue’ and ‘Uptown Red’ colours: a black roof, or a white roof, with the blue. You can also choose from a selection of roof-wrap patterns regardless of which exterior paint you choose.

We also had a go in the diesel Zeta AMT. The 1,248-cc turbo-diesel engine continues unchanged and delivers 75 PS and 190 Nm, more than enough for this 960-kg little hatch. Performance is brisk and effortless and the automated manual transmission, though quite lazy in its response, uses the torque to get a move on in an unhurried manner and that means drivability won’t get you into trouble. It’s quite progressive and more suited to fuel efficiency than anything else. Priced at Rs 7.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), it does translate to a hefty price tag, even by today’s standards. The top-spec Alpha is only available with a manual transmission, so you have to forego the LED DRLs, projector headlamps, auto climate and touch-screen system.

The fact that Maruti Suzuki have introduced the same five-speed AMT with the 1.2 petrol and the 1.25-litre diesel engines adds to the choice and makes life easier for those looking for a no-nonsense contemporary hatch which also stands out with its unique styling while also bringing all the practicality and affordability that Maruti Suzuki have become known for. Look forward for a detailed road-test reviews for both engine and transmission versions in the coming months.