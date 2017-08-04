All-new Hyundai Verna Launch Soon

Hyundai India have revealed the all-new Verna, that will roll out shortly.

Based on the new K2 platform, the next-gen Verna gets a ‘Super Body Structure’ that involves advanced high-strength steel for body panels, with hot-stamping processes used to make them. These should translate to a stronger frame which should, in turn, improve crash safety. Aesthetically, the major changes seem to be a bolder exterior design with evident chrome and LED treatment on the headlamps, fog-lamps and on the new front grille.

Powering the car are a familiar choice of 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines with 123 PS and 128 PS respectively. A choice of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions are being offered. Our Ed was at the wheel earlier today and mentioned that the car feels nice, with Hyundai having worked on improving the suspension as well as revising the gear ratios, leading to improved ride and handling, as well as power delivery.

Bookings are open at Hyundai’s dealers right now, so the launch is imminent. Watch this space.