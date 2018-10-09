All New Honda CR-V Launched in India

The next-generation, new Honda CR-V has been launched in India from Rs 28.15 lakh (ex-showroom). For the first time ever, the new Honda CR-V will be available in both petrol and diesel.

The CR-V has been around for a while and has been soldiering on for Honda. Now, with the new car coming in, potential customers have more choices – a petrol automatic two-wheel drive five-seater, or a diesel automatic seven-seater with either two- or all-wheel drive. The pricing for the new Honda CR-V, though, puts it above levels anticipated, and brings in more competition. The CR-V Petrol is priced at Rs 28.15 lakh, the 2WD Diesel is Rs 30.65 lakh, and the AWD Diesel is Rs 32.75 lakh, all ex-showroom. All are offered in one trim level each, with similar features.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine makes 155 PS and 189 Nm and is paired to a continuously-variable transmission (CVT) driving the front wheels. The diesel uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder Earth Dreams unit, and makes 120 PS and 300 Nm. It is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission driving either the front or all four wheel. The diesel uses shift-by-wire technology and, as such, doesn’t feature a gear-shift lever, making use of buttons instead.

For all the details about the new Honda CR-V, read our first drive review.