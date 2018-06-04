All New BMW Z4 – Dynamic Dynamite?

In the south of France lies the Autodrome de Miramas where, for the last 30 years, BMW have been testing their cars. The newest model to be put through its paces is the new all-new BMW Z4.

The new Z4 is being developed with agility and driving dynamics in mind, with the début model expected to sport the M40i powertrain – a signature BMW in-line six TwinPower Turbo motor with 340 PS. At the Autodrome de Miramas, the car is being put through the rigors of the facilty, with long ovals, motorway rings roads, slaloms and different surface types. The suspension has been lowered and now comes with electronically-controlled dampers which soften and harden up the ride depending on the road surface thanks to inputs from an on-board computer.

The Z4 also sports M light alloy wheels, an M Sport braking system, a newly-developed front axle, and an electronically-controlled rear differential lock, which helps deliver the driving dynamism BMW cars are known for. At the moment, the German company is only releasing the six-cylinder engine variant with four-cylinder models expected to follow.

Story : Zal Cursetji