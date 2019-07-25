All-new BMW X7 and New 7 Series Launch in India

The luxury segment gets a shot in the arm with not one but two Bavarian luxury flagships: the new BMW X7 SUV and the 7 Series facelift saloon, priced from Rs 98.9 lakh and Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom) respectively.

The new BMW X7 is the first-ever super-luxury SUV from the Munich marque. Where the X5 seven-seater ends, is a considerable gap before the X7 begins. Built on the Cluster Architecture (CLAR) that also underpins the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the new BMW X7 takes the luxury SUV to a higher plane; literally as well. It gets a massive front grille with undeniable road presence, measuring over five metres long and is two metres wide. Adaptive air suspension all-round makes for among the best dynamic ride characteristics in the segment. Inside, the cabin features plush and elegant elements, with BMW Live Cockpit Professional taking centre stage. The large screens provide access to every bit of needed information. The Parking Assistant Plus features a rear-view camera as well as top view, panorama view and 3D view. The highlight, though, is the seating. The second row bench can be can be had as two individual seats with space between them. The third row seats comfortably accommodate adults, and are easily opened or folded down as needed. The two-part tail-gate and panoramic sunroof are also part of the standard kit.

Motive force comes from a pair of 3.0-litre, straight-six, TwinPower Turbo engines: one petrol and one diesel. The 30d diesel makes 265 PS and 620 Nm, and the 40i petrol makes 340 PS and 450 Nm. Both get an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system. The Design Pure Experience Signature trim package it is offered in also brings 21-inch wheels with 285/45 R21 tyres.

The pricing for the new X7, for both the X7 xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature and the xDrive40i (CBU), is Rs 98.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Additional service and maintenance packages begin from Rs 64,300. The 30d is being locally produced while the 40i is being imported via the CBU route.

The new BMW 7 Series was also launched alongside the new BMW X7. This model is the facelift of the car on sale in India thus far, and primarily features a new front grille among other new design elements, the all-new hybrid driveline and a refreshed interior along with updated equipment. The large front grille comes as a result of customer feedback. With over 40 per cent of the 7 Series global sales coming from China, the desires were too important to ignore. Even so, while there was divided opinion on the styling, there’s no doubt that, like the new BMW X7, it has massive presence and announces its entry just as well. The new 7 has made even more comfortable and is well-appointed with modern equipment bring it up to the demands of the new decade.

The big news is that BMW India have brought in the plug-in hybrid 745Le xDrive variant. That means a straight-six turbo-petrol with 286 PS and an 83-kW electric motor which delivers 113 PS and is powered by a 12-kWh battery pack from the new-generation hybrid system. The combined peak output is 394 PS and 600 Nm, sent to all four wheels. Since it is a plug-in hybrid, it can travel for up to 53 kilometres on electricity alone at up to 140 km/h. In hybrid mode, it achieves as high as 39.5 km/l and can hit a limited 250 km/h. Even at 2.1 tonnes, it can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.



The turbo-diesel 730Ld is available in three trims: two Design Pure Experience luxury variations and the sportier M Sport. The 3.0-litre, straight-six, TwinPower Turbo diesel engine makes 265 PS and 620 Nm and gets an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. The 740Li petrol has also been launched, packing a 3.0-litre, straight-six, TwinPower Turbo petrol engine making 340 PS and 450 Nm, with drive sent through the eight-speed automatic to the rear wheels. The top-of-the-range M760Li xDrive is also on offer. Its ultimate luxury quotient is supplemented by its massive 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine making 609 PS and 850 Nm.

The ex-showroom pricing for the new 7 Series is as follows:

730Ld Design Pure Excellence: Rs 1.22 crore

730Ld Design Pure Excellence Signature: Rs 1.32 crore

730Ld M Sport: Rs 1.35 crore

740Li Design Pure Excellence: Rs 1.35 crore

745Le xDrive (CBU): Rs 1.65 crore

M760Li xDrive (CBU): Rs 2.43 crore



The 30d and 40i are being locally produced at the BMW Group plant in Chennai, whereas the 745Le and M760Li are being imported via the CBU route.