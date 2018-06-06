All-new BMW X5 Revealed

The next coming of the BMW X5, the sport utility vehicle that really got the ball rolling, has been revealed. It’s longer, wider, lower, and features up-to-date luxury and technology to make for a more wholesome package than ever before.

Set to roll out of dealerships at the end of this year, the new BMW X5 has arrived. It bears a bolder kidney-grille, seemingly inspired by the future flagship X7 and revised proportions that make it bigger, with a butch stance. Flanking the new grille are new Laserlight LED headlamps with increased high-beam range – now going up to 500 metres. The dimensions speak for themselves, the new X5 is a considerably larger, measuring 4,922 millimetres long, 2,004 mm wide, 1,745 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,975 mm – the same as the new 5 Series – and a ground clearance of 214 mm. It also features integral active steering for improved agility and manoeuvrability as well as comfort. Adding to its handling prowess is the Dynamic Drive Active Roll Stabilization, which works with the double wishbone front and multi-link rear for predictable behaviour. Two-axle air suspension is available as well, providing increased comfort and added ride height.

The new X5 also gets a dose of updated electronic aids, highlighted in the from of Driving Assistant Professional, which includes an ‘Assistant’ each for Traffic Jam, Lane Keeping, Steering, Lane Control, and Speed Limit – depending on local regulations. It also gets active air flaps for improved efficiency. The boot is a usable 645-litres, expandable to 1,860 litres. The X5 will be offered in ‘xLine’ and ‘M Sport’ trims. A new ‘Off-road Package’ drive modes now also feature a proper Off-road mode. The air suspension can raise ground clearance by as much as 80 millimetres.

The choice of engines are revised as well, with updated petrol and diesel TwinPower Turbo motors on offer. The initial petrol models are the X5 xDrive 40i and the X5 xDrive 50i – powered by the 3.0-litre straight-six with 340 PS and 450 Nm, and the 4.4-litre V8 with 462 PS and 650 Nm; the latter of which won’t be available in Europe. The diesels are a pair of 3.0-litre straight-six diesels – the X5 xDrive 30d being the familiar motor with 265 PS and 620 Nm, and the most powerful six-cylinder series production diesel engine in the world – the quad-turbo version of the 3.0 making 400 PS and 760 Nm – in the X5 M50d. All models use the eight-speed automatic transmission with xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive. The M50d gets specific M Performance tweaks for both.

The new X5 will begin reaching dealers worldwide in the next few months, and we expect to see the new model here next year.

Story: Jim Gorde