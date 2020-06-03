All-new BMW 4 Series Breaks the Internet

The new BMW 4 Series and its unique grille design have broken the internet since its reveal and many can’t stop talking about it.

The next-generation BMW 4 Series has broken cover and it packs a striking new design language that strikes differently to some from the front and a looks a lot sportier from the side while widening the rear profile. It’s designed to be sportier than ever and be a proper sports coupé from the outset with a focus squarely on delivering dynamic driving pleasure and a clear differentiation from the new 3 Series. The BMW 4 Series, when introduced in its earlier generation, was a proper two-door 3 Series with the 3 actually having four doors. It replaced the 3 Series Coupé model. Later, a four-door coupé 4 Series Gran Coupé arrived but I digress…

The new BMW 4 Series Coupé has a sharper character than its predecessor with a specifically optimized structure and chassis technology to ensure maximum dynamic performance. A specially-designed package of bracing elements increases rigidity, while the centre of gravity is 21 millimetres lower and the rear-axle track 23 mm wider than the 3 Series. The weight in body and chassis construction has been minimized and features a finely balanced 50:50 weight distribution. BMW have also targeted optimized aerodynamics and lift reduction at the rear axle.

In terms of equipment, lift-related dampers with bespoke tuning are fitted as standard. Options include M Sport suspension with an even firmer set-up for dampers, mounts and anti-roll bars, plus additional body struts and variable sport steering. Further options include adaptive M suspension with electronically-controlled dampers, M Sport brakes with a choice of blue or red brake callipers, and an M Sport differential with a fully-variable locking function in the rear differential.

Inside, a new interior design sees a driver-focused cockpit, up to 10.25-inch Control Display and optional fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. There’s a new sports leather steering wheel and sports seats as standard. Two seats in the rear are present for 2+2 seating possibilities. The new BMW 4 Series sees significantly enhanced acoustic and thermal comfort. The windscreen uses acoustic glass and a new three-zone automatic climate control is standard. The tilting and sliding glass roof has had its transparent surface extended by 24 mm. Also includes are ambient lighting with Welcome Light Carpet, a Harman Kardon surround-sound system and auxiliary heating controlled by smartphone or BMW Display Key available as options.

Driver assistance systems now include a collision warning with brake input, Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Info, optional Driving Assistant Professional with Steering and Lane Control Assistant, and Active Navigation and the automatic formation of emergency lane function, new BMW Head-Up Display with a 70 per cent larger projection surface, innovative 3D visualisation, Park Distance Control with front and rear sensors standard, optional Parking Assistant for automated entry into and exit from parking spaces with reversing assistant, or even Parking Assistant Plus with Park View, Panorama View, 3D Top View and Remote 3D View. The BMW Operating System 7 enables individual and personalised screens on the Control Display and instrument cluster, plus use of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant via the Control Display (touch control), iDrive Controller, steering wheel buttons, voice control and gesture control. A new, cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system included as standard, as seen in the new BMW 5 Series recently.

As reported earlier, BMW have introduced 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for their engines. This does both sharpen response and optimize efficiency, while making them compliant with the latest Euro 6d emission standard. In the new BMW 4 Series, the 48V integrated starter-generator (ISG) assists the four-cylinder diesel and six-cylinder combustion engine with an extra 8 kW or 11 hp. In addition, all diesel engines now have two-stage turbocharging. All variants of the new BMW 4 Series have a standard eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, with an option of a Steptronic Sport transmission with new Sprint function that allows for instantaneous and dynamic acceleration manoeuvres. The BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system is available for two model variants from launch and will also be seen on four more variants from March 2021.

The new BMW 4 Series line-up is as follows:

420i

Engine: 2.0-litre, in-line four, turbo-petrol

Max Power: 184 hp @ 5,000-6,500 rpm

Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1,350-4,000 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive

Performance: 7.5 s 0-100 km/h, 240 km/h top speed

Efficiency: 18.87 km/l combined, 122 g/km CO2

430i

Engine: 2.0-litre, in-line four, turbo-petrol

Max Power: 258 hp @ 5,000-6,500 rpm

Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1,550-4,500 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive

Performance: 5.8 s 0-100 km/h, 250 km/h top speed

Efficiency: 17.54 km/l combined, 131 g/km CO2

M440i xDrive

Engine: 3.0-litre, in-line six, turbo-petrol, mild-hybrid

Max Power: 374 hp @ 5,500-6,500 rpm

Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1,900-5,000 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive

Performance: 4.5 s 0-100 km/h, 240 km/h top speed

Efficiency: 14.71 km/l combined, 155 g/km CO2

420d

Engine: 2.0-litre, in-line four, turbo-diesel, mild-hybrid

Max Power: 190 hp @ 4,000 rpm

Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive

Performance: 7.1 s 0-100 km/h, 240 km/h top speed

Efficiency: 25.64 km/l combined, 103 g/km CO2

420d xDrive

Engine: 2.0-litre, in-line four, turbo-diesel, mild-hybrid

Max Power: 190 hp @ 4,000 rpm

Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive

Performance: 7.4 s 0-100 km/h, 238 km/h top speed

Efficiency: 23.25 km/l combined, 112 g/km CO2

430d xDrive (provisionally available from March 2021)

Engine: 3.0-litre, in-line six, turbo-diesel, mild-hybrid

Max Power: 286 hp @ 4,000 rpm

Max Torque: 650 Nm @ 1,500-2,500 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive

Performance: 5.2 s 0-100 km/h, 250 km/h top speed

Efficiency: 16.13 km/l combined, 146 g/km CO2

440d xDrive (provisionally available from March 2021)

Engine: 3.0-litre, in-line six, turbo-diesel, mild-hybrid

Max Power: 340 hp @ 4,400 rpm

Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1,750-2,250 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive

Performance: 4.7 s 0-100 km/h, 250 km/h top speed

Efficiency: 14.93 km/l combined, 158 g/km CO2

We may expect to see the new BMW 4 Series in India towards the end of 2020 or early 2021.

PS: That grille, like the one on the 7 Series, will grow on a lot of folk. Personally, I see the new BMW 4 Series Coupé as the modern production form of the Concept BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage, pictured below.