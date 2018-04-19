All-new 2018 BMW X3 Launched in India

The BMW X3 is now available in a locally-produced diesel avatar. The xDrive 20d Expedition is priced at Rs 49.99 lakh while the xDrive 20d Luxury Line costs Rs 56.70 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom. BMW also announced that they intend to launch the petrol variant later this year.

The updated styling features a striking front end that is further enhanced by the refreshed double-kidney grille that sits between the fully-adaptive LED headlamps. The tail-lamps, roof spoiler and chrome exhaust pipes further add to the car’s character.

Powering the new X3 is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that continues to produce 190 PS and a peak torque of 400 Nm. BMW claim that the car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds. This capable engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, that is available with paddle shifters. Power is sent to all wheels courtesy of BMW’s xDrive.

Story: Joshua Varghese