All-new 2017 Isuzu D-Max Breaks Cover

Isuzu will soon introduce the all-new D-Max overseas.

Isuzu are legends in the diesel-engine market and their powertrains have been making waves (of torque, too) for over 80 years. The Isuzu D-Max arrived in India some time ago, but it is the V-Cross lifestyle vehicle, which doesn’t need yellow plates here, that got the ball rolling even faster.

The D-Max V-Cross we tested last year had us all in smiles and wondering how they got it so right. Of course, many see it as a utilitarian pick-up, but there’s no denying that – once you add parking sensors or a reverse camera – it rivals the equipment level of a well-equipped mid-size family sedan; ABS, airbags and comfortable seats all included. Besides, there’s the added benefit of peace of mind from the fact that most other road-users keep a safe distance from you.

The new D-Max then loses the older 2.5-litre 136-PS turbo-diesel unit and gets a stonking new 1.9-litre turbo-diesel four making 164 PS and 360 Nm of torque. Furthermore, it is Euro 6-compliant without the use of AdBlue. That means cleaner performance with higher specific output and torque. The selectable 4×4 drive is retained as are the essential bits. The front end is redesigned to look even more smashing – positively – and modern.

We hope to see the new D-Max arrive here soon.

The present D-Max V-Cross meanwhile has brought some numbers for Isuzu Motors India. Now for the bad news: the price has now been increased to Rs 13.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). Of course, if you’re in Andhra Pradesh, you don’t pay road tax on it. So that’s quite a saving in itself.

Story: Jim Gorde