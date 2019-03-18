AJP Group Multi-brand Franchise Coming; Shelby Mustang Expected

The AJP Group has appointed Manas Dewan, an automobile industry veteran, as Chief Operating Officer for their multi-brand franchise, including the Shelby Mustang, soon to be introduced into India.

The AJP Group has a portfolio that comprises the likes of Shelby, Scomadi, Tunit, CT Exhausts, Imperial Weaves.

Manas Dewan has 20 years of full-time experience across global brands like Mercedes-Benz, Dow Chemicals, Bajaj Allianz, Cadillac, Hyundai and LG, among others in India, the Middle East and Europe.

Alexander Johnson, CEO of the AJP Group, said, “We are poised for incremental growth in the near future and Manas with his deep automotive experience and global exposure will lead our aggressive plans for the Indian subcontinent.

“The AJP Group is all-set to introduce its unique multi-brand franchisee model into India and Manas, with his experience of managing businesses, brands and corporate strategy, will lead this initiative”, he added.

Part of the portfolio is the iconic Shelby Mustang GT500. The Shelby Mustang GT500 is among the most powerful and well-known iterations of the Ford Mustang. From Gone in 60 Seconds to being a hit on the drag-strips, the Shelby Mustang, the brainchild of Carroll Shelby, became an automotive icon for the tremendous power it brought at a price tag less than half of a supercar from certain Italian brands with the same sort of output. In its present form, recently revealed to the world as a 2020 model, the Shelby Mustang GT500 makes over 700 PS from its 5.2-litre V8 petrol engine with a 2.65-litre Roots supercharger. Apart from being the most powerful V8 and fastest street-legal production car Ford has ever made, the Shelby Mustang also packs the first dual-clutch transmission, a seven-speed Tremec unit, a race-tuned chassis, custom tyres, and 420-mm large new front brake rotors.

