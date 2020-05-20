#Ad Special Feature: Hyundai’s Blockbusters

Hyundai Motor India Ltd are playing a winning hand in 2020 with three massive launches. In a time when automakers are scaling back and cutting corners, HMIL are taking giant strides forward with three blockbuster launches in the calendar year. Customer delight has always been the driving force behind Hyundai’s India impetus, and this customer-led approach has paid big dividends, with Hyundai scaling massive heights in the Indian automotive space. The latest contributions to Hyundai’s India dominance include the Aura, a brand new model line, a magnificent sub-four metre sedan that is ideal for big city living. The Verna is has been reimagined for 2020 with the premium mid-size sedan packed with flair and refinement. The Creta has been a class-leading urban SUV, and for its latest iteration, it has been made even more feature-rich, brimming with technology, and offering a fantastic option for those looking for a spacious and capable vehicle for all their adventures. Each car adds a distinct flavour to Hyundai’s India lineup, but they all have a few attributes in common – superior build quality, enhanced safety, and a features list that is above and beyond the equivalent offerings from the competition. All three vehicles also offer exemplary aesthetics thanks to Hyundai’s contemporary Sensuous Sportiness design approach. So let’s dive right in and see what sets these models apart