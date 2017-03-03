Abarth to Turn Heads at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Abarth’s offering for the 2017 Geneva international motor show includes the 595 Pista, the 124 Spider, the 124 Spider Scorpione and a surprise product developed with Yamaha. Grabbing attention has always been a forte for the Fiat-owned, Italian performance-car manufacturer. Staying true to the exalted scorpion badge, Abarth have maintained their reputation with the line-up for the much awaited Swiss motoring event.

Abarth’s well-known 595 has received special treatment in this Abarth 595 Pista guise. Under the hood is a powerful 1.4-litre T-jet engine that delivers 160 PS and a peak torque of 230 Nm. The top speed is 216 km/h and she reaches 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. The transmission duties can be taken care of by a mechanical five-speed transmission (standard) or an Abarth robotised sequential transmission with shift paddles (available on demand). The racing capabilities of the 595 Pista have been enhanced with the addition of goodies like perforated and ventilated brake discs, Koni rear suspension with FSD technology and high-performance Abarth Record Monza exhaust with dual mode and four tailpipes. The word ‘pista‘ means ‘track’ in Italian, a clear testament of the car’s purpose. The tech-savvy console of the Abarth 595 Pista includes the possibility of loading some of the most famous racing circuits in the world, like Monza, Spa-Francorchamps or the Red Bull Ring. Customers can then select the tracks during track sessions, view detailed maps and receive real-time tips to improve their lap times. The Pista version completes the 595 line-up which currently boasts of two body types (sedan and convertible) and three trim levels (595, 595 Turismo and 595 Competizione). It is available in five colour options; Campovolo Grey, Gara White, Abarth Red, Record Grey and Scorpione Black.

To celebrate the success of the Yamaha XSR900 Abarth motorcycle, Yamaha and Abarth have joined forces once again for the Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha Limited Edition. The car will be available only in the Pista Grey livery. To make it more exclusive, only 695 sedans and 695 convertibles will be made. The car shares quite a bit of material and equipment with the motorcycle, one of the most prominent components being the Akrapovič exhaust system. Apart from the XSR logo on the tailgate it also has an aluminium badge that sequentially identifies each car from the 695 cars of each body type. The 1.4 T-Jet engine produces 165 PS and is complemented by equipment like Koni rear suspension and Eibach springs, and perforated discs. Further customisation is possible using the tuning kit to increase the power to 180 PS. The Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha will be available to the public from April.

Developed with Squadra Corse Abarth, the 124 Spider is a car that was built with only one purpose in mind; to excite anyone who chooses to get behind the wheel. Features like the self-locking differential (typically found in high-end sports cars) makes an appearance in the new Abarth 124 Spider. The engine is mounted behind the front axle and the weight of the car has been restricted between the axles to improve the agility of the car which tips the scales at a little more than a ton. The Scorpione version of the car is built for those who want pure driving pleasure. This version carries all the features of the Abarth 124 Spider and is distinguished by the black microfibre and leather seats. Both cars are powered by a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine with MultiAir technology that produces 170 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Both 124s have a top speed of 232 km/h and sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The task of maintaining the deep roar is taken care of by the Record Monza exhaust with dual-mode system. The cars also come equipped with a variety of safety features including ABS with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), and ESC (Electronic Stability Control) among other features.

Apart from the vehicles, Abarth will also be showcasing tune-up kits and accessories at the event.