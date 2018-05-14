 

A New Boost – Ford EcoSport S and Signature Editions Launched in India

Ford launch two new variants of the EcoSport

Ford have introduced two new top-of-the-line editions to their EcoSport line-up, the EcoSport S and the Signature Edition. Both come with a choice of diesel or petrol engines.

The Signature edition comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TDCi turbo-diesel engine. Among the changes made to the exterior and interior are a handsome new grille, a sunroof, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and more. Inside the vehicle a new centre console and subtle design features on the seats. The Signature edition will be offered as a limited edition model over the company’s Titanium variant. Prices for the petrol and diesel variant are Rs 10.40 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh respectively.

Ford launch two new variants of the EcoSport


The Ford EcoSport S is what we are excited about. It comes with similar range of interior and exterior changes as on the Signature Edition, including the fun-roof (their renaming for the sunroof), orange accents, tyre pressure monitoring apart from several others. However, Ford have re-introduced their award-winning EcoBoost 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with the same 125 PS and 170 Nm, but this time with a six-speed manual transmission which should be a joy for driving enthusiasts. The diesel engine will remain the same proven 100-PS 1.5-litre TDCi motor. The EcoSport S is priced at Rs 11.37 lakh and 11.89 lakh for the petrol and diesel models respectively.

We look forward to testing the models soon and will have a detailed review in the near future.

Story: Zal Cursetji

 

