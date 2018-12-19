718, Time for T: New Porsche 718 T Models Arrive

Porsche have introduced the Touring models of the flat-four-powered 718 Boxster and Cayman duo.

The 718 Boxster soft-top sports convertible and its fixed-head coupé counterpart, the 718 Cayman, have now received their T models, a la 911, making them sportier than ever. The Porsche 718 T duo are available with the lead-in 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine with 300 PS and 380 Nm. The big changes are the 20-inch alloy wheels, and the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) equipped sports chassis lowered by 20 millimetre. The rear packs a central sports exhaust with black chrome-plated, twin tailpipes.

Inside, there is a 360-mm GT sports steering wheel with a Mode switch. The black instrument dials have the respective”Boxster T” or “Cayman T” logos. The logos are also on the door sills. There is also a shortened gear shift and the Sport Chrono package, all of which are part of the package, as are the decorative trim in a glossy black finish on the instrument panel and central console. The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system has been replaced by a large storage compartment, but can be otherwise specified – at no cost.

Both the Porsche 718 T Boxster and Cayman feature a six-speed manual gearbox and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) as well as a mechanical rear-axle differential lock as standard kit. The Porsche Active Dynamic Mounts, a dynamic gearbox mounting system, further minimizes vibrations from the drivetrain and helps to control movement of its total mass. The Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch automatic transmission is available as an option. The 718 T models weigh in at 1,350 kg, with the PDK adding 30 kg. Claimed performance figures are a 0-100 km/h dash in 5.1 seconds, or 4.7 seconds with the PDK, with a top speed of 275 km/h. The 718 T models cost from £51,445 (Rs 46.30 lakh), or about £7,100 (or Rs 6.5 lakh) more than their standard counterparts, in the UK.

Story: Jim Gorde