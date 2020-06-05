2021 Toyota Fortuner Launched in Thailand

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner has received some significant updates but Thailand have got their hands on it first.

The changes are obvious on the 2021 Toyota Fortuner and they begin at the front end of the car. The new Fortuner has received a reworked face thanks to a new bumper design, larger grille and LED lighting all round. Other changes include a tweaked LED tail-lamp clusters and a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. While we were scrolling through the Thai Toyota website we also noticed that Toyota are also offering a top-of-the-line model of the Fortuner called the Legender. Visually, it packs more styling elements and looks like a more sporty version of the Fortuner. However, we do not expect the Legender to make it to India anytime soon.

On the inside, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner’s cabin has turned into a more comfortable place to be in. An eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominates the centre console and comes equipped with the latest in smartphone connectivity. Also on the list of creature comforts are electrically-adjustable front seats, JBL audio system, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the Thailand market is offered a choice of two four-cylinder diesel mills: a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel and a larger 2.8-litre unit. The latter is most likely to be the only option available in India. The good news is that in the new Fortuner, the 2.8-litre engine makes a lofty 204 hp and a whopping 500 Nm of peak torque. That is 27 hp and 50 Nm over the current model that is on sale in India.

Expect the pricing for the 2021 Toyota Fortuner to begin around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The wait for this new Fortuner may be longer than expected because it is certainly not going to be launched any time this year. In fact, sources say that Toyota are preparing to launch a limited edition variant of the current Fortuner soon.

Story: Joshua Varghese