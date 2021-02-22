2021 Tata Safari Launched in India

The iconic Tata Safari, plying on Indian roads since the year 1998, has been launched in India in an all-new avatar from Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Safari was among the first of the very few mid-size SUVs seen in India. Now, it’s back with an attractive design, powerful performance and plush interiors, reincarnated to become versatile and more capable. Tata Motors claim that the Safari perfectly caters to the modern, multifaceted lifestyle of the new-age SUV customers and their desire for the perfect combination of prestige and sophistication along with expression and thrill.

Customers can now buy a Tata Safari for a price of Rs 14.69 lakh (ex- showroom) from any of the Tata dealerships across the country. Under the hood is housed a 2.0-litre turbocharged “Kyrotec” engine. Customers may also choose from the 6-seater and 7-seater options of the Safari. Starting from XE and going up to the XZA+ Adventure, the Tata Safari will be available in 11 variants, including manual and automatic transmissions.

Marking the Tata Safari Adventure variants apart, are the R18 black tinted, charcoal grey, machined alloys and an all piano-black finish in its grille, roof rails inserts, outer door handles along with a Safari mascot placement on the bonnet. An exclusive exterior paint finish, Tropical Mist, is offered with this variant. On the inside adding to the “Adventure” persona of the SUV the touch of earthy brown with dark chrome accents.

The Oyster White interior paired with the Ashwood finish dashboard, a panoramic sunroof and an 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system are the few features of the Tata Safari which the company highlights. The Safari will be offered in colour options named Daytona Grey, Orcus White and the signature Royal Blue.

Tata Safari is based on the OMEGARC platform derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. The OMEGARC, which is a part of Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language, has already proven its mettle with the success of the Tata Harrier.

Giving safety its due priority, the Tata Safari has features such as disc brakes on all 4 wheels, electronic parking brake and an advanced Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with 14 functionalities. Equipped with a variety of driving modes, especially the “Boss Mode” that supposedly enhances the riding comfort of the SUV, Tata Motors claim that the Safari is extremely versatile, delivering great comfort and assurance, be it intra-city commute, expressway cruising or the unexplored paths in the hinterland.

The ex-showroom pricing of the 2021 Tata Safari range is as follows:

Manual Variants

XE: Rs 14.69 lakh

XM: Rs 16.00 lakh

XT: Rs 17.45 lakh

XT+: Rs 18.25 lakh

XZ: Rs 19.15 lakh

XZ+: Rs 19.99 lakh

XZ+ Adventure: Rs 20.20 lakh

Automatic Variants

XMA: Rs 17.25 lakh

XZA: Rs 20.40 lakh

XZA+: Rs 21.25 lakh

XZA+ Adventure: Rs 21.45 lakh

Also read : Tata Safari Diesel Automatic Six-Seat Review

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy