2021 MG Hector Gets New Automatic CVT Variant

The 2021 MG Hector is now offered with an 8-speed automatic Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) for a jerk-free city traverse.

The new transmission option is portrayed as suitable to stop-go traffic situations giving customers smoother gear changes. Fans of the engaging DCT variant need not worry as now the MG Hector comes with both gearboxes on offer.

The new CVT variants will only be made available in the five-seater and six-seater models with prices starting at Rs 16.52-lakh ex-showroom, with a total of four variants receiving the CVT unit. This brings the total number of MG Hector options at 27 to choose from. In addition, the new feature-packed MG Hector continues to offer the industry-first MG Shield which consists of a five-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, five-year roadside assistance, and five periodic services with free labour charges.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Building on its unparalleled features, Hector, much like MG as a brand, has created a distinct legacy for itself. The introduction of Hector 2021 CVT automatic transmission furthers our steadfast commitment to providing a wide range of choices to our customers. The CVT has always been a popular transmission with buyers looking for a comfortable and relaxed drive. We are confident that this new transmission will strike a right chord with buyers and further raise the MG Hector’s popularity.”

