2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé and Convertible set for May 27 Unveil

The updated 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé and Convertible models will be shown to the world at a digital premiere on May 27.

This global unveil of the 2021 Mercedes Benz E-Class Coupé and Convertible was supposed to take place the Geneva Motor Show before the pandemic put a firm stop to that particular event. So, Mercedes-Benz have decided to opt for a global digital premiere instead. The two models are due for an update ever since we saw the latest form of the E-Class sedan in March, which is what these models will be based on.

So we can expect similar design cues including the changes to the grille and the bumper in terms of exterior changes. The same approach will be carried over to the interior too, with the new steering design, the inclusion of MBUX, and a suite of driver-assist features included in these models as well.

We can also expect the same engine options powering the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé and Convertible as the ones in the sedan – two petrol options, two diesel plants and two hybrids as well. Whether the German brand decides to offer all six options in both models or limits the choices to the more potent engine variants from their lineup remains to be seen. If you are wondering when the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé and Convertible, we don’t expect to see a launch before next year.

It seems May 27 is a big day for Mercedes-Benz overall, as Mercedes-Benz India will also be launching the AMG GT R and C 63 Coupé in our country. A big day for fans of the three-pointed star then, and you can be sure that we will bring you all news from both the AMG launches and the E-Class global unveils right here on Car India.