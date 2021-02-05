2021 Maserati Ghibli Updated Range Launched in India

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli sees the Italian sport-luxury sedan brings in some major updates as well as powertrain choices, starting from Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli gets a makeover with the restyled signature front grille bearing the Trident logo. The Giugiaro-designed LED tail-lamps at the rear add to the attractive aesthetics of the Ghibli. The new model gets a host of new features including the full-LED Adaptive Matrix headlamps that consume less energy and offer a 2x greater field of vision. The soft-close doors, besides imparting security, make the action effortless and noiseless. Enhancing the comfort of the Ghibli is the adaptive Skyhook suspension that uses sensors to monitor movement of the wheels and delivers continuously varying damping based on road conditions. In the styling department, buyer of the 2021 Maserati Ghibli are offered a choice of both the Nerissimo Package and the Nerissimo Carbon Package, to display its dramatic dark side,with sporty customizations inside and out.

The highlight of the 2021 Maserati Ghibli range is the arrival of the all-new Ghibli Hybrid. It packs a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine backed by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This car starts off the range at Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom) and is the first hybrid model in Maserati’s history. It was developed by the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, Italy. The new Ghibli Hybrid is one of their most ambitious projects as they enter the new era of electric vehicles.

With a power output of 330 hp and a peak torque of 450 Nm delivered from as low as 1,500 rpm, the new Ghibli Hybrid should offer impressive performance. The Ghibli Hybrid is equipped with a 48V Belt Starter Generator (BSG) that supports the combustion engine when more power is needed. It comes equipped with the “e-Booster” function that assists the combustion engine by supplementing the drive when additional torque is needed. The system ensures a smooth transition between electric and mechanical compressors delivering speed and comfort simultaneously. The Ghibli Hybrid is capable of an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and has a top speed of 255 km/h. The Ghibli Hybrid is available in three variants, the base model at Rs 1.15 crore, the Gran Sport at Rs 1.39 crore and the Gran Lusso at Rs 1.42 crore, all ex-showroom.

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli line-up also sees the Ghibli S with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 making 430 hp and 580 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 286 km/h. The Ghibli S V6 is available in two variants, the Gran Sport, priced at Rs 1.52 crore, and the Gran Lusso, priced at Rs 1.56 crore, both ex-showroom.

For the first time, the Ghibli gets a V8 engine and joins the Levante and Quattroporte with a high-performance Trofeo model. The Ghibli Trofeo packs the Ferrari-made 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 580 hp along with 730 Nm of torque. The Ghibli Trofeo can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and get up to a top speed of 326 km/h. The 2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo V8 has a price tag of Rs 1.93 crore (ex-showroom).

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy