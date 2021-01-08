2021 Jeep Compass To Hit Showrooms This Month

The 2021 Jeep Compass is production-ready and expected to hit showrooms around the 23rd of January in India.

The new version is set to stun the market with a number of updates and creature-comforts. Customers can expect to see an all-new interior wrapped in leather that does look quite appealing to the eye. You also have a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster housing 24 content screens. Infotainment is available via a 10.1-inch system with Jeep’s UConnect onboard. The vehicles connected features can also be controlled via Jeep’s UConnect system. Other features include a 360-degree camera which does come handy often and also a button-operated power liftgate to name a few.

Powering the new model will be done by the same engines we saw before, a 1.4 MultiAir turbo-petrol with 162 hp and 250 Nm or a 2.0 MultiJet turbo-diesel with 173 hp and 350 Nm. Transmission, would either be a six-speed manual for both the seven-speed automatic with the petrol and the nine-speed automatic for the diesel.

The 2021 Jeep Compass will also come with a host of safety and assist features. Hill-Climb Assist, Electronic roll mitigation, electronic stability control, Select Terrain 4×4 system, Hill hold and descent control, brake lock differential, and many many more.

Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “Over the last three years, the made-in-India Jeep Compass has established its superiority in the minds of Indian customers with its world-class quality, safety, capability and performance. We have now raised the bar, making the New Jeep Compass an even more compelling proposition, and one that incorporates customer feedback. The New Compass package offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA.”

The 2021 Jeep Compass is now open for booking via Jeep’s website: www.jeep-india.com