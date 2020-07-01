2021 Ford F-150 Introduced Is Almost All New

The 2021 Ford F-150 bestselling pick-up truck is 92 per cent new and brings a whole lot of enhancements.

The Ford F-150 is part of the F-Series line-up that’s been The United States of America’s choice for getting the job done for 43 consecutive years. The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 is purpose-built to be the toughest, most productive model ever and also aims to be the most powerful light-duty full-size pick-up truck on the market, with specific focus on towing, payload, torque and horsepower. It also introduces all-new features to increase productivity, has new connected vehicle innovations such as over-the-air updates, and a selection of powerful engines including a new PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with an integrated power generator.

The 2021 Ford F-150 is built upon a durable, proven foundation: a fully-boxed, high-strength steel frame with a military-grade, aluminium-alloy body. The kit on the 2021 Ford F-150 also includes full-LED headlights and tail-lights. Further personalization is possible with a choice of as many as 11 front radiator grille options! These also are aerodynamic with active grille shutters for reducing drag.

Inside, the cabin has been completely redesigned to enhance experience with style, comfort, utility and technology. It features better materials, new colour choices and even more storage spaces, being built around the functional needs of truck customers. As such, every surface has been thoughtfully designed, such as the soil-resistant seats or the new standard dual glove-boxes. Also on offer are a new 12-inch centre screen on higher XLT variants and an 8.0-inch version on lower variants, a 12-inch digital cluster, Max Recline seats that fold flat to nearly 180° in King Ranch, Platinum and Limited variants, with a bottom cushion that raises by up to 10° for better support and comfort. There’s SYNC 4 and FordPass app wth Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. SYNC AppLink includes Waze and Ford+Alexa. And the F-150 also has optional Zone Lighting.

The 2021 Ford F-150 is available with a variety of engines including a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo petrol, a 3.3-litre flex-fuel naturally-aspirated V6, a 3.5-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol V6, a 5.0-litre Ti-VCT V8 petrol, a 3.5-litre PowerBoost plug-in hybrid petrol, and a 3.0-litre PowerStroke V6 turbo-diesel as well. Of particular interest is the most powerful of the lot: no surprise, it’s the plug-in hybrid variant.

The 3.5-litre V6 PowerBoost driveline in the 2021 Ford F-150 is a full hybrid V6 powertrain that delivers phenomenal torque across the band. This choice is available on all variants from the XL to the Limited. The V6 engine is paired to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission that has a 35-kW (47 hp) electric motor integrated into it and a pick-up truck-specific calibration for all utility and towing purposes. A 1.5-kWh lithium-ion battery fulfils energy storage needs. The range on a single tank is targeted at more than 1,100 km. The maximum towing capacity is rated at 12,000 lbs (5,440 kg)

That’s not all, the 2021 Ford F-150 can also act as a generator for exporting power to work sites, with Pro Power Onboard allowing an output of up to 2.0 kW on the standard petrol engine, while the PowerBoost versions have 2.4 kW and up to 7.2 kW of output at hand. Power is accessible via the cargo bed-mounted 120-volt 20-amp outlet, while the 7.2-kW version gets a 240V, 30A outlet as well.