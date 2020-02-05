#2020AutoExpo Volkswagen At Auto Expo – Four New Cars Revealed

Volkswagen unveil four new SUVs at the Auto Expo in Delhi.

These four SUVs are expected to be launched in India within the next two years. Along with these cars, the company has also launched its new logo. The new one now is more modern, clearer and simpler.

Volkswagen showcased four cars at the Auto Expo. The first being the Taigun. This product will be powered by Volkswagen’s renowned TSI technology combined with the brand’s globally-acclaimed DSG gearbox. The Taigun is a modern SUV, with a dominant front making it look muscular while also portraying a sporty SUV stance. It has rich leather interiors. The rear of the car has a new design element, an LED strip bordered by a glossy black trim. It runs across the width of the car and merges into the tail-lamps. Volkswagen have not compromised on safety because the car comes with six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC).

The second product is a brand new product for India, the Volkswagen T-Roc. The new T-Roc has a coupé-style roof. It sports unique DRLs and is equipped with LED headlamps. The T-Roc comes in a dual-tone colour scheme which adds to the sporty look. The car will run a TSI petrol engine mated to Volkswagen’s seven-speed DSG gearbox. It will have all the standard equipment of the brand’s global SUV portfolio, including six airbags, ABS and ESC.

The third product for India was the Tiguan Allspace. As the name suggests, this would be one of the most spacious SUVs. The Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seater with a generous passenger compartment.The design, roomy interiors and build quality give the customer the freedom to spontaneously plan any adventure. The Tiguan Allspace is powered by a petrol engine and runs Volkswagen TSI technology, which is mated to a seven-speed 4MOTION DSG gearbox.

The fourth product on display was the Volkswagen Tiguan. This is a car we are already familiar with. The Tiguan is the most successful car Volkswagen makes globally and has sold over 3.5 million units across 15 markets. It has a muscular hood and chrome-finished grille. Under the hood, lies a 2.0-litre TDI engine combined with a seven-speed 4MOTION DSG automatic gearbox, delivering a power output of 143 hp and several features like pedestrian safety, six-airbags, hill start assist, light sensors, easy-open boot and keyless entry.