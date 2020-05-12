2020 Swift from Maruti Suzuki

Brochures of Maruti Suzuki’s 2020 Swift have been leaked online from Japan and it should make its way to India soon.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, one of India’s highest-selling sedans, was recently given an update in India; though just a facelift with minor changes to the design. Now, on twitter, a brochure of the 2020 Swift has emerged from Japan. This model will make its way to India soon considering how things go with the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The most noticeable change in design we can see on the 2020 Swift is to the front end of the car. It gets a larger grille with a hexagonal pattern and looks a bit chunkier than the previous model. Apart from this, there seem to be no other changes. Even the rear looks identical to the previous model. We can expect some highlights in the interior and a few updates to make it more premium but nothing is sure as of now as this is the Japanese spec model.

The 2020 Swift Dzire, when it does get to India, will get the BS6 1.2-litre, K-series DualJet, Dual-VVT petrol engine that makes 90 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm, mated to either a manual or an AGS (Auto Gear Shift) automated transmission.

We can expect it to make its way to India in the upcoming two months depending on how things are going. Currently, the Swift is priced between Rs 5.02 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom). We can expect to see an increase of between Rs 30,000 and 50,000 for the new 2020 Swift.

Image Source: twitter.com/4101y and twitter.com/zc83s_RS