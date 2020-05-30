2020 Skoda Superb – What’s New?

The 2020 Skoda Superb sedan has just been launched in the country, but is a facelifted version and not a completely new car. However, there are a few changes and two variants, Laurin & Klement (L&K) and Sportline, made available to buyers of the new Skoda Superb, which shall be listed below.

Is she an eye-catcher?

The Skoda Superb continues its march as an elegant premium sedan and just a few design changes noted. LED is the keyword here with the car getting headlamps, fog-lamps, and tail-lamps all sporting those illuminant light bulbs we’ve all come to love. Not just any LED lights either, we see the same Matrix ones that have made their way over from Audi. Other changes include new bumper designs for the front and rear as well as a new shiny grille. Alloy-wheels, 17-inches of them can be spotted too, with two options a darker one seen on the Sportline variant and a lighter shade on the L&K. Overall the design oozes elegance, not so much as being able to stand toe-to-toe with 007, but simplicity is a better definition.

Is she a good soul on the inside as well?

Well, what awaits inside it probably her best bits. The L&K gets dual-toned interiors with beige and black, whereas the Sportline makes do with just black. The seats follow the same colour combination, although Alcantara leather is comfortable enough for one to forget what colour the seats are. These automotive ‘lazyboys’ powered units that also have a memory function. We also see soft-touch plastics, a sunroof, and neck supports for rear passengers. The rear is where the fun really lies, as it boasts ample legroom even if you had to cater to Ser Gregor Clegane.

What makes her tick?

That would be a BS-VI compliant, 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that makes 190 hp which is 10hp up from the previous model and 320 Nm of torque, which also a fair bit more. However, the new 2020 Skoda Superb only comes with a seven-speed automatic DSG gearbox and unlike its predecessor, there will be no manual option available.

Whats are her best features?

We start with the new 8-inch infotainment system that can also be connected to via Skoda’s app. You also get Android Auto and Apple Car PLay which is generally standard for this segment in the auto world. There is also a three-zone automatic climate control and a sunroof. Skoda have thrown in a few toys too, such as an umbrella tucked away in the rear door and even a torch in the boot that can we used either as a boot light or a great bud when changing a tyre at night. The boot here being an absolute behemoth capable of 620-litres. The big boot also have the automatic boot opening features and the rear seats do fold away 60/40 allowing even more vacancies in the trunk.

Let’s talk brass tacks then, how much?

The 2020 Skoda Superb is priced at Rs 29.99 lakh for the Sportline and Rs 32.99 lakh for the L&K variant, ex-showroom for both. The sedan will take on the likes of the Toyota Camry, and Honda Accord which are both good cars. An exciting time for the segment and will Volkswagen launch their rival, the Passat. Time will tell, for now though, we shall try to test the new Superb as soon as COVID-19 allows us to do so. Stay tuned for more information about this beaut.