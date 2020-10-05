2020 Renault Kwid Neotech Launched In India

The country has just seen the launch of the 2020 Renault Kwid Neotech edition of the Kwid series offering a host of added features and design cues.

The 2020 Renault Kwid Neotech edition is fashioned towards a youthful persona on the outside in an effort to appeal to the vibrant next generation. These exterior touches include flew wheels, 3D decals on the C-pillar, B-pillar black taping, and a chrome add-on grille which should get the youths off their apps and into their four-wheeled bud. On the inside, one would find an 8-inch touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto part and parcel. Also found are aux sockets, seat fabric mods with blue inserts, chrome AMT dial to name a few.

The 2020 Renault Kwid Neotech comes with three options, a 0.8-litre or a 1.0-litre unit with a manual gearbox, or the 1.0-litre automatic transmission unit. Two colour choices are available – Zanskar Blue with a Silver roof, and Silver with a Zanskar Blue roof. Pricing for the Neotech variants are Rs 4.30 lakh for the Renault Kwid Neotech Petrol MT 0.8 L, Rs 4.52 lakh for the Renault Kwid Neotech Petrol MT 1.0 Sce, and the Renault Kwid Neotech Petrol Easy-R 1.0 Sce at Rs 4.83 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom figures.