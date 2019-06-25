2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP Undergoing Development

The prototype of the new Mini John Cooper Works GP is setting the Nürburgring-Nordschleife on fire as part of its series development process.

Mini are a British automotive marque owned by BMW since 2000. The hatchbacks from this company are known for their super-agile performance and fun driving characteristics. At present, Mini are working on a full-blown, high-performance model. The prototype of the new 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP is setting records at the Nurburgring-Nordschleife as part of its series development process.

The new 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP has broken its predecessor’s lap record and the car isn’t even a production model. The previous-generation Mini Cooper lapped the ‘Green Hell’ in eight minutes and 23 seconds, whereas the prototype of the new Mini John Cooper has lapped it in less than eight minutes, in the testing phase itself.

The 2020 Mini John Cooper will be powered by a twin-turbo, four-cylinder petrol motor capable of churning out more than 300 PS, perhaps a bit more than even the 306-PS/450-Nm new JCW Hatch. The new Works GP features wide open air-intakes, large light alloy wheels, a distinctive front and rear apron design, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The car is still in its testing phase and, hence, it has more scope for further performance enhancements before the production model is launched.

Racing enthusiasts at the Nürburgring can look forward to enjoying Mini race feeling from three generations. The prototype of the new MINI John Cooper Works GP will carry out its demonstration runs together with its immediate predecessor and also the MINI Cooper S with John Cooper Works GP Kit, unveiled back in 2006.

According to the company, the 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP won’t be pushing its limits at the time of its demonstration run but, clearly, the lap reports from the Nürburgring says all about the performance potential of the hatchback.

The company plans to limit the production of the new Mini John Cooper Works GP to only 3,000 units, set for production in 2020.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee