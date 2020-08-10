2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Launched on 15 August

The new 2020 Mahindra Thar has been once again been spotted before its unveiling on 15 August – which is India’s 74th Independence Day. Showcased here is an image of the interior too. The Mahindra Thar has won a number of hearts throughout the country for its brutally rugged nature, something that is telling when we visit Mahindra Adventure events. The new four-wheel-drive vehicle was spotted under camouflage but still showed that this was a hard-top version and sported five-spoke alloy wheels.

The word is that engine options would be a 2.0-litre petrol or diesel offerings, mated to both a manual gearbox as well as an automatic option. The previous Mahindra Thar 700 gets its power from a BS-IV compliant, 2.5-litre CRDe turbo-diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The four-cylinder diesel engine is capable of producing 105 hp at 3,800 rpm and 247 Nm of torque between 1,800 and 2,000 rpm Couple that with the Mahindra Thar’s brilliant 4×4 abilities would continue to entice potential buyers.

Owners of Mahindra Thar can also look forward to a large number of events held by Mahindra Adventures which are stunning courses, adventure drives and expeditions by the Indian manufacturer. We have covered a number of these drives and were very pleased with the happenings of these well organised and curated events.

The Mahindra Thar will go up against its current main rival the Force Gurkha, as well as an old rival in a new avatar, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. This is an exciting time for those on the lookout for an offroad centric best bud. The previous Mahindra Thar 700 was priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the new Thar to fall into a similar price segment. We can’t wait to see the new Mahindra Thar and the goodies it has to offer on 15 August.