2020 Mahindra Thar – All-new Model, Right Here, Right Now

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has finally been revealed, after what seems like years of anticipation, and brings in loads of new features and new powertrains..

The 2020 Mahindra Thar steps in as the replacement for one of the most loved models from the Indian UV major. The appeal lay in the classic CJ/MM design with more a modern powertrain and capable four-wheel drive system blending the pleasures of old and new. The Thar became an instant hit with enthusiasts and off-roader alike and went on to be an aspirational model for many. It was the essence of various Mahindra Adventure Off-road challenge events and time-trials. Now, though, it’s time for the next step.

The all-new 2020 Mahindra Thar – more Jeep Wrangler than ever – brings in a new design with a bolder front grille and more muscular proportions. The grille is inspired by the Mahindra UV lineage, from the Commander to the Armada. There are round headlamps on either side and square tail-lamp units. The hexagonal design doors look modern as well as offer higher safety and strength. The wheel-arches are trapezoidal in the front and circular at the rear. The Thar sits on 18-inch wheels with 255/65 R18 tyres. The wider wheel track, at 1,520 mm, enhances the stance and the dynamics. It’s based on a new platform, with a third generation chassis that includes independent front suspension and multi-link rear suspension. There’s a brake-locking front differential and a mechanical-locking differential at the rear.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar aims to deliver enhanced comfort, capability, driving pleasure and safety. As such, there are two series to choose from: the “AX” adventure-oriented series and the “LX” lifestyle series. They’re both feature an unmistakeable two-door, detachable-architecture design, but there’s a choice of fixed-hard top, convertible top as well as soft-top.

The interior of the 2020 Mahindra Thar packs superior comfort, modern technology and connectivity, and much more up-to-date safety features. There’s a 7.0-inch touchscreen, IP54-rated weather-resistant switches, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB, Navigation, and dynamic statistics display for the vehicle’s capabilities. There’s also Adventure Connect, a Mahindra Adventure Calendar Display, as well as first-in-class smartwatch and phone connectivity with the Blue Sense app. There’s a digital driver information console and even roof-mounted speakers.

The steering wheel has controls for the audio and phone as well as cruise controls. The interior has washable upholstery with some attention to detail – washable upholstery, with grey or silver accents on the black theme, as well a contrast stitching on the seats. The new Thar AX uses a 2+4 layout but the LX gets two front-facing, adjustable rear seats that are 50:50 split and folding. There are ISOFIX child-seat anchors too. Safety features include a built-in roll-cage – well, yeah, why not? – along with three-point seat-belts for all occupants, standard ABS, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill-hold, hill-descent control, a tyre-pressure monitor, tyre direction monitor and dual front airbags.

There are all-new engines powering the 2020 Mahindra Thar. That’s right. Engines. Plural. Petrol and diesel; as well as a choice of manual or automatic transmissions. An improved manual-shifting 4×4 transfer case is standard in all models. It’s shift-on-the-fly and also packs a low crawl ratio. The ground clearance is 226 mm and the off-road capability is amplified by the approach, ramp-breakover and departure angles of 41.8°, 27° and 36.8° respectively. It can also wade through up to 650 mm of water. Perhaps a snorkel will be on offer to enhance that further.

The engine choices, all BS6-compliant, of course, include a new mHawk CRDe 2.2-litre turbo-diesel with 130 hp and 320 Nm. There is also a mStallion TGDI 2.0-litre petrol with 150 hp and 320 Nm. There are a choice of six-speed manual transmission on either petrol or diesel – the only transmission choice with the AX series. A six-speed automatic, with a hydraulic torque converter, is available only with the LX series models, as an option for the diesel but standard with the petrol.

There is a special niche the 2020 Mahindra Thar will cater to and the competitors aren’t too many. The primary challengers in the arena that comprise its competition are the Force Gurkha and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross – both off-road ready challengers that see owners indulge in the rough stuff more often than most. While it looks like the Jeep Compass may not have to worry as much, some potential buyers may be lured away by the sheer raw nature of the Thar’s appeal.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will launch on 2 October, a special day for Mahindra & Mahindra, and for off-road enthusiasts everywhere. Prices are expected to start at just over the Rs-10-lakh mark but we’ll have to wait and see. Six colours will be offered: Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine.