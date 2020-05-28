2020 Jeep Compass to be Revealed Soon

We will get our first glimpse of the facelifted Jeep Compass at an online launch event on 4th June, and expect it to hit the Indian market early next year.

The popular Jeep Compass SUV is due for a mid-life-cycle update, and the company has announced an international digital launch of the new model on 4th June. We expect the new Jeep Compass to be a facelift, rather than a complete redesign, and will continue to use the existing platform and underpinnings.

Most of the updates will be cosmetic, including a refreshed front end with new bumpers, sleeker lights and a revised seven-slat grille, with similar changes to freshen up the rear. On the inside, the 2020 Jeep Compass will be endowed with better-quality materials all around to emphasise the premium feel. We also expect a comprehensive dashboard redesign to accommodate a much larger touchscreen, equipped with a next-generation infotainment system with integrated connected-car technology.

The new Jeep Compass will be powered by the existing 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel powerplants that we know quite well, mated to standard manual gearboxes. Optional automatic transmissions include a DCT for the petrol motor, and a traditional torque converter for the diesel. Expect the new Jeep Compass to hit Indian showrooms early next year.

