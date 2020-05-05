2020 Hyundai Verna – Things to know

The 2020 Hyundai Verna was launched in the country a short while ago and while it has been impossible to thoroughly test the car during the reign of Covid-19, we can give you a small insight as to what the new car offers.

The design language does somewhat follow certain aspects of what we have seen in Hyundai new range of vehicles. An example being the front grille does have a similar style to what we see on the Venue. But, the new Hyundai Verna is indeed its own beast here, with a sporty stance couple with sharp lines from certain angles and yet gentle elsewhere. No complains here, though looks are down to one’s perception, we think this is a decent looking vehicle.

All exterior bells and whistles one may expect are surely seen. The LED lamps look like they have been adopted from a sci-fi epic and also feature Hyundai’s headlamp cornering function that activates making vision through a corner more viable. We also see a huge front chrome grille that has had mixed reviews from whomever we have spoken to, with some loving it while others have been a bit less gleeful. The front and rear receive skid plates, with the rear bumper gets a new sporty design. We also see twin-muffler designs at the rear which add to the sporty look the Hyundai Verna aims at.

The interior has its own set of enticements in the segment with ventilated front seats aimed at comfort during the summer months. A cooled glove box to keep refreshments of snacks at a happy temperature is also found in the new Hyundai Verna. The front centre console slides to and fro and features a storage compartment. You also get a smart electric sunroof up above and a smart trunk lid that opens automatically after three seconds when one with the smart key stands next to it.

Features like the 8-inch touchscreen come with an HD screen as well as the cluster ionizer and eco coating tech that helps keep the air inside fresh. A good move considering pollution levels in the country. Other features like wireless charging, cruise control, electric chromic mirror fitted with Blue Link switches, and front and rear USB ports are also seen. Blue Link tech is one that works towards one’s safety, convenience and security. In addition, rear air conditioning vents and a rear defogger have been fitted.

There are three engine choices available starting with a 1.5-litre MPi petrol-engine that makes 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque mated to either a six-speed manual or an IVT (infinitely variable transmission) gearbox. Pricing for this engine variant starts at Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Next is the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel-engine which is capable of 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Pricing for the diesel variant starts Rs 10.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai have also added the 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol-engine that delivers 120 PS and maximum torque of 171 Nm of torque and mated to a DCT seven-speed transmission. Pricing for this model is Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Safety, which is now high up on the list for most manufacturers has been attended to at Hyundai with features such as electronic stability control, emergency stop signal, tyre pressure monitoring system, and vehicle stability management to name a few. Also, warranty periods are options of three years unlimited kilometres, four years or 60,000 kilometres or five years or 50,000 kilometres. Hyundai have hit the ball out of the park with this new launch. We cannot wait to test the new Hyundai Verna and shall keep you posted on the happenings.