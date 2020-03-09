2020 Hyundai Verna Sedan India Launch

The new mid-size sedan, the 2020 Hyundai Verna, has been teased in images and the Korean car manufacturer has confirmed 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine. The carmaker also promises to create a new benchmark with the new car stirring up the almost forgotten segment.

We do see some design changes on the Hyundai Verna facelift, especially the front grille, which has lost its stripes and now dons a honeycomb-like design and seems to be larger in size. The front projector headlights appear to be sharper, while the front and rear bumpers have been redesign completely. This makes it look very similar to the version of the car available in international markets like Russia. This does make the 2020 Hyundai Verna sport a much meaner face. From the side, the car lines seem to flow better than the outgoing model and the rear has a sportier stance from this angle. We see changes to the head- and tail-lamps as well as chrome detailing around the vehicle. The India-spec car also sports new diamond-cut alloy wheels.

A 2020 Hyundai Verna will sport the BS VI compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder Turbo GDi petrol engine, which made it debut on the Hyundai Venue SUV, and will be made available in a range of transmission options. These options are Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), and six-speed Automatic Transmission (AT). The new Hyundai Verna goes up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and the soon to be launched all-new Honda City. Hyundai though, have not shared any images of the interiors.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is expected to be launched towards the end of March, and soon after the launch of the much-anticipated Hyundai Creta. We shall keep you posted on more information about the new 2020 Hyundai Verna soon. Stay tuned ladies and gentlemen