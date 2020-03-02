Bookings Open for 2020 Hyundai Creta

Booking for the BS VI-compliant Hyundai Creta have opened online and at dealerships for an amount of Rs 25,000.

The BS VI-compliant Hyundai Creta was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 last month and now the technical details have been officially revealed by the company. The Hyundai Creta has set a benchmark in the segment and over the years has sold over 4.6 lakh in India. The Hyundai Creta now gets five BS VI-compliant powertrain options that include one diesel and two petrol engine options, which are already on offer in the Kia Seltos.

Design

The Hyundai Creta now gets a new muscular design with the main highlight being the new trio beam LED headlamps. It looks very different from the outgoing model with its bold new front design. The sporty rear styling is one of our favourites in the segment and gives the car a nice robust design.

Cabin

New features on the interior front such as a two-step rearseat reclining as well as rear window sunshade make it more spacious and comfortable for a customer. A premium touch has been added to the interiors with dual-tone Black and Greige Colour Scheme and leatherette upholstery.

Engine

There’s the 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 115 hp at 6,300 rpm and a peak torque of 144 Nm at 4,500 rpm with the option of a six-speed manual transmission or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Then you have the option of the sporty 1.4-litre turbo petrol that makes 140 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 242 Nm between 1,500 and 3,200 rpm available with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit that makes 115 hp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm between 1,500 and 2,750 rpm, and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.