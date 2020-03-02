Bookings Open for 2020 Hyundai Creta

Booking for the BS VI-compliant Hyundai Creta have opened online and at dealerships for an amount of Rs 25,000.
The BS VI-compliant Hyundai Creta was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 last month and now the technical details have been officially revealed by the company. The Hyundai Creta has set a benchmark in the segment and over the years has sold over 4.6 lakh in India. The Hyundai Creta now gets five BS VI-compliant powertrain options that include one diesel and two petrol engine options, which are already on offer in the Kia Seltos.
Design
The Hyundai Creta now gets a new muscular design with the main highlight being the new trio beam LED headlamps. It looks very different from the outgoing model with its bold new front design. The sporty rear styling is one of our favourites in the segment and gives the car a nice robust design.
Cabin
New features on the interior front such as a two-step rearseat reclining as well as rear window sunshade make it more spacious and comfortable for a customer. A premium touch has been added to the interiors with dual-tone Black and Greige Colour Scheme and leatherette upholstery.
Engine
There’s the 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 115 hp at 6,300 rpm and a peak torque of 144 Nm at 4,500 rpm with the option of a six-speed manual transmission or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Then you have the option of the sporty 1.4-litre turbo petrol that makes 140 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 242 Nm between 1,500 and 3,200 rpm available with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit that makes 115 hp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm between 1,500 and 2,750 rpm, and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
Features
The Creta now gets the Drive Mode Select feature that gives an option of Eco, Comfort or Sport coupled with Traction Control Modes that include Snow, Sand and Mud that Hyundai claim delivers the ultimate driving experience. Smart technologies in the car include a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, auto air-purifier, a 5.8-inch supervision cluster with digital display, MT remote start engine and paddle shifters.
Body Colour
The Hyundai Creta is being offered in ten colour options including Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue, Red Mulberry and 2 Dual Tone colour schemes – Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black.
Launch and Price
The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be launched on 17 March and we expect the Hyundai Creta to be priced at a slight premium over the Kia Seltos which is priced between Rs 9.89 lakh for the entry-level variant and Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom prices) for the top-end variant. We await a drive in the new Hyundai Creta to tell you all about how it fares against its competitors.
