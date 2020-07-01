2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Launch Tomorrow

Japanese auto manufacturer, Honda, have teased tomorrows launch of the new 2020 Honda WR-V BS6 variant. The WR-V now features a few new upgrades enhancing the appeal of the already popular car from the land of the rising sun.

The Honda WR-V pleased us with their spacious interior as well as being a very practical vehicle for the Indian citizen of today. In addition, the WR-V also scores well when considering fuel efficiency numbers, an important aspect for the Indian buyer. So, what can we expect from the capable all-rounder from Honda?

Well, Honda have announced a few new upgrades such as a bold front grille, LED headlamps and taillamps, integrated DRLs and position lamps, cruise control, and an electric sunroof. Come 24 hours we should get some information on the engine specifications too.

The outgoing BS4 variant ran two engines, a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that made 90 hp and 110 Nm of torque mated to a five-speed gearbox. The second option was a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel option that made 100 hp and 200 Nm of grunt, run by a six-speed transmission. The new BS6 variant will also come with both petrol and diesel options, further information on them should be announced tomorrow.

The Honda WR-V BS6 will take on a few big shots in the industry such as the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the Ford Ecosport. Tough competition, but, the Honda WR-V is no slouch either. An interesting segment to say the least. Pricing? well, the outgoing variant started at Rs 7.92-lakh ex-showroom for the base petrol and going up to Rs 10.30-lakh for the top-end diesel. We expect the new 2020 Honda WR-V to fall within a similar price point.