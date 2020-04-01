2020 Honda City Receives Five-Star Crash Test Rating

The new 2020 Honda City has receives a five-star rating by ASEAN NCAP. This is no new feat, as this is the third time the Honda City has been awarded the said rating.

We suspect that the car should perform fairly well in the Global NCAP crash test too, furthering Honda’s strive towards safer vehicles. However, this rating has been awarded to the Thailand-spec version of the car and the Indian version will have slight changes such as higher ground clearance.

The 2020 Honda City runs a 1.5-litre BS-VI compliant, petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic option. In addition, we shall also see a 1.5-litre diesel option available in India, the same engine that we have seen in the Honda Amaze.

Pricing remains to be seen, but, the Honda City has a decent number of fans in India and that should continue.