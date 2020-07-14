2020 BS6 Hyundai Tucson Launched

The 2020 BS6 Hyundai Tucson is the manufacturer’s flagship product in India and it comes equipped to justify its place.

Earlier today, Hyundai hosted a virtual launch experience for their new SUV, the 2020 BS6 Hyundai Tucson. The event was called the #TheNextDimension and it highlighted the salient features of their flagship model. The pricing for the new Tucson begins at Rs 22.30 lakh and goes up to Rs 27.03 lakh, all ex-showroom.

For the 2020 BS6 Hyundai Tucson, the manufacturer has tweaked the styling so that the car appears fresh and contemporary. The new styling elements include LED lighting all around, a bigger and bolder grille, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

On the inside, the highlights of the Tucson’s long list of features include a panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable driver and passenger seats, eight-speaker Infinity sound system, eight-inch infotainment system and dual-zone climate control with an auto defogger. It gets better because Hyundai have equipped the new Tucson with their BlueLink connected technology. This opens up a whole new world of remote-operation features including remote engine start/stop, climate control, door lock/unlock, and also voice recognition.

Driver aids include cruise control, driving modes, and an electric parking brake. The 2020 BS6 Hyundai Tucson also offers a variety of convenient features. For example, it is equipped with hands-free tail-gate operation and wireless phone charging.

No stone has been left unturned in the safety department because the Tucson is equipped with six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Electronic Stability Control.

The 2020 BS6 Hyundai Tucson gets two engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel. The former develops 152 hp at 6,200 rpm and a peak torque of 192 Nm at 4,000 rpm while the latter makes 185 hp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 400 Nm between 1,750 and 2,750 rpm. The petrol variant comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission while the diesel gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The four-wheel-drive option is limited to the top-end diesel variant only.

Pricing (ex-showroom):

GL (O) Petrol – Rs 22.30 lakh

GLS Petrol – Rs 23.52 lakh

GL (O) Diesel – Rs 24.35 lakh

GLS Diesel – Rs 25.56 lakh

GLS 4WD Diesel – Rs 27.03 lakh

Also Read: Nine things you need to know about the Hyundai Creta



Story: Joshua Varghese