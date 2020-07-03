2020 BS6 Force Gurkha Spotted Testing

The new 2020 BS6 Force Gurkha was unveiled at the Auto Expo earlier this year and test mules have been spied on the road, hinting at an imminent launch.

The 2020 BS6 Gurkha spied testing appears to be a lower variant than the one that was showcased at the Auto Expo. It featured steel wheels and side-facing bench seats; both of which were not featured on the model that was on display at the Expo. Of the two engine options, only the 2.6-litre, turbo-diesel engine is expected to be in the BS6 portfolio because there is no news about the 2.2-litre engine receiving a BS6 update as yet. In the outgoing model, the 2.6-litre, turbo-diesel produced 85 hp at 3,200 rpm and a peak torque of 230 Nm when mated to a five-speed gearbox. In the BS6 avatar, we expect the engine to churn out close to 90 hp and 280 Nm of torque. The new car is most likely to use the same five-speed transmission as before and will also be equipped with selectable four-wheel drive.

The 2020 BS6 Force Gurkha on display at the Auto Expo was equipped with features including conventional seats for the second row and a touchscreen infotainment system. The BS6-ready car will be equipped with more safety features including dual front airbags for the driver and passenger, ABS, and rear parking sensors. Although the model shown at the Expo was a three-door, Force Motors will launch a five-door variant as well.

Story: Joshua Varghese