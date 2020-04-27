Sneak-Peak of 2020 BS6 Datsun Redi-Go Before Launch In India

The BS6 Datsun Redi-Go is all set to make a comeback in a refreshed avatar as the Japanese company releases a few teaser pictures of the entry-level hatchback.

Before the launch of the 2020 BS6 Datsun Redi-Go the car-maker has shared a couple of teasers of the facelifted model. One of the images reveals the changes in the front fascia of the upcoming Datsun Redi-Go. The hatchback seems to be sporting a larger front grille which hosts the blue and chrome Datsun logo right in the centre. One of the other prominent changes is the restyled headlamp clusters and massive L-shaped LED DRLs (daytime running lights) running from the top to the bottom of the front bumper.

The side profile picture of the BS6 Datsun Redi-Go doesn’t seem to have changed much apart from the chrome ‘Datsun’ badging on the front fender. There’s even a spoiler at the roof to add a dash of sportiness, but the shape of the tail lamps haven’t been changed. As visible, it retains the tall body styling as before. Changes are also expected in the cabin, with a restyled dashboard which, in all probability, will borrow the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Renault Triber. Apart from a minor tweak in the cabin layout and upholstery.

Obviously, the big change on the BS6 Datsun Redi-Go will be cleaner emission engines. As before, the BS6 Datsun Redi-Go is expected to be offered in two engine options – the entry-level 799-cc three-cylinder unit which in the BS4 version produced 54 hp and 72 Nm. While the 1.0-litre unit made 68 hp and 91 Nm of torque. Both engine options will be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox, while AMT option will only be offered with the 999-cc engine.

The pricing of the BS6 Datsun Redi-Go is expected to be slightly more than the BS4 version of the car which retailed between Rs. 2.80 lakh to Rs 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom), and will continue to compete with Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

