2019 Toyota Camry To Hit Indian Shores Soon?

Toyota India have removed their flagship sedan, the Camry, from their present line up very possibly to make way for the new 2019 Camry Hybrid.

The big ol’ sedan from the Japanese major sported a 205-PS hybrid powertrain with an E-CVT. However, the Camry now is all set to be replaced by a new model, with refreshed styling and an all-new power-unit.

The 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid runs a similar displacement, but all-new 2.5-litre four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine engine paired to a more powerful electric motor for a combined peak output of 218 PS. This dual-injected, narrower-bore and longer-stroked engine has a meatier torque band, but, at the same time lower carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, the new self-charging hybrid powertrain is the latest evolution of the system. Toyota say that along with the increased power, they have also made the new engine even more fuel efficient, with a claimed 4.2 litres/100 km consumption figure or 23.8 km/l.

On the design front, the car seems to take more than a few styling cues from Toyota’s luxury brand, Lexus. The big, trapezoidal, lower front grille is a bit reminiscent of the one on the Lexus ES 300h. It’s a bold design with sleek lines running across a low bonnet and combined with a low roofline, too, finally tapering inwards at the rear after the wide rear wheel-arches. The car has quite a sporty stance coupled with LED lighting front and rear.

The interior is plush, as one would expect of a car in its segment and all the bells and whistles are available. You get an eight-inch infotainment system that is integrated into the centre console as well as a 10-inch Head-up Display (HUD). Features such as the Human Machine Interface, and the latest version of Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system are also present. Work has also been carried out on the switchgear to improve functionality. Soft-touch padding, wood-grain, chrome, and leather drape the rest of the inside, enhancing the feel of luxury. The interior is available in two choices, beige or black, both in leather with the latter having the option of fabric as well.

Safety is a big concern for all manufacturers in recent times and, here, the story is the same. The new Camry will come with Toyota Safety Sense, a technology suite meant to help prevent collisions, as standard. Customers may also expect to have Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert (with steering assist), Automatic High Beam, Road Sign Assist, and many more.

The 2019 Toyota Camry can be expected to hit Indian shores very soon, January 2019 possibly, and will continue its long time battle with the likes of the Honda Accord, Škoda Superb, and the Volkswagen Passat.

Story: Zal Cursetji