2019 Tata Tiago NRG AMT Launched in India

The automated variant of the Tata Tiago NRG has been launched in India, priced at Rs 6.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

The ready-for-the-rough Tata Tiago NRG was launched by Tata last year, based on the Tiago. They have now launched an AMT, or automated manual transmission version which is priced between the manual petrol variant that costs Rs 5.75 lakh and the manual diesel variant that is priced at Rs 6.60 lakh.

The Tata Tiago NRG AMT is priced at a premium of Rs 45,000 over the manual-transmission variant and is Rs 40,000 less expensive than the diesel variant. The new features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system is also equipped with voice assist and connectivity features.

The NRG AMT is offered in three colours: Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange and Fuji White. When it comes to dimensions, the NRG is wider longer and taller than the Tata Tiago. The ground clearance is higher than the standard Tiago at 180 mm. It comes with a black interior theme with orange highlights. It also gets dual-tone exterior paint finish, including an Infinity Black roof, side cladding, and roof-rails.

The AMT version of the Tata Tiago NRG is offered with the Revotron 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, making 85 PS and 114 Nm. The diesel variant, on the other hand, is a 70-PS Revotorq 1.05-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine. The Tiago NRG goes up against the Maruti Suzuki CelerioX and even the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and the Toyota Etios Cross.

Story: Azaman Chothia