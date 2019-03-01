2019 Tata Hexa Launched

Two years after its launch, the brawny Tata Hexa has received a well-timed update. The 2019 Tata Hexa will feature minor tweaks to styling and a few additions to the infotainment system. The 2019 Tata Hexa range is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Styling updates include new dual-tone colours and alloy wheels. The new body colours are Tungsten Silver, Urban Bronze, Arizona Blue, Sky Grey, and Pearl White, while the roof can be had in either Infinity Black or Titanium Grey. Entertainment on the move is handled by a seven-inch Harman touchscreen that is supplemented by a 10-speaker JBL music system.

Motive force is drawn from the 2.2-litre Varicor 400 engine, that puts out 156 PS and 400 Nm, for all the variants except the base variant. The XE entry variant is powered by the slightly detuned 2.2-litre Varicor 320 with 150 PS and 320 Nm.

Commenting on the launch, S N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, ‘In our continuous endeavour to offer our customers with a superior driving experience, we are pleased to introduce the new Hexa 2019 edition. Our versatile SUV Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities and has witnessed a strong traction in the market. We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology.’

Story: Joshua Varghese