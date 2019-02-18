2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied with Potential Mini-SUV Styling

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto has been spied near Shimla, and it does indeed seem to follow the high-ground-clearance styling seen on the Future S Concept that was shown at the Auto Expo 2018.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki sells two variants of their Alto small hatchback, the Alto 800 and Alto K10. Both of those will need to be phased out and replaced owing to new norms, mainly around crash-testing, that should be set in place in October this year. From the spy picture, we have limited information. The size looks to be bigger than the current Alto models; a decent clue of its rugged nature just like the Future S Concept. This idea of a muscular rugged stance is further highlighted by a brawny line running across the tailgate. So far as safety norms are concerned, we think the new Alto may, like its larger sibling the WagonR, be based on the underpinnings of the company’s Heartect A platform.

On the engine front, the current Alto series offers two engine options: an 800-cc, 48-PS/69-Nm three-cylinder petrol engine and the larger 1.0-litre engine producing 68 PS and 90 Nm. Both the variants come with a five-speed manual unit, with the 1.0-litre Alto K10 getting an AMT option as well. The new 2019 Alto, in all probability, will sport the same unit. We shall keep you posted on this as relevant information flows in.

At the moment we expect the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto to be larger than its predecessor, as seems like it has an SUV-style, high-ground-clearance body. A 7.0-inch infotainment system may be found too, a feature fast becoming the norm.

Pricing for the current models starts at Rs 2.67 lakh for the Alto 800 and goes up to Rs 4.31 lakh, both ex-showroom, for the Alto K10 automated variant. We expect the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto to be around the same price, give a little not take. Watch this space for further details and happening on this exciting new car.

Spy Image Source: Rushlane

Story: Zal Cursetji