2019 Honda WR-V Gets More Features and a New Diesel V Grade

Honda Cars India introduce a new WR-V diesel V grade and have added a host of new features to the S and VX variants.

The 2019 Honda WR-V diesel version is now offered in a new V trim, which is positioned between the S and VX trims. The Honda WR-V diesel V is equipped with a set of re-profiled headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and position lamps, along with standard fog lamps, turn indicators on the ORVMs, gun-metal finish 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheel, chrome door handles and a micro antenna.

There are some new bits in the cabin of the Honda WR-V diesel V grade as well, such as the black and silver upholstery. It also gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, voice command and cruise control and automatic climate control. The features list includes button start/stop with white and red illumination, front centre armrest with a storage console, and tilt and telescopic power steering.

The new Honda WR-V is equipped with a bunch of Honda’s active and passive safety technologies like Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE TM) Body Structure, dual front airbags, Anti-lock Brake system (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, front passenger seatbelt reminder, the newly implemented high speed alert, Intelligent Pedal (Brake Over Ride System) and Multi-angle rear view camera with guidelines.

Apart from the new V trim, the existing Honda WR-V S and VX grade also get enhanced features.



2019 Honda WR-V S Grade Features (Petrol and Diesel)

– Gunmetal finish R16 Multi-spoke Alloy Wheel

– Auto AC with Touch Control Panel

– Fog lamps

– Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock

– Driver side window one touch Up/ Down operation with pinch guard

– Driver and passenger vanity mirror

– Safety features: Rear parking sensors, front passenger seat belt reminder, high-speed alert



Honda WR-V VX Grade Features (Petrol and Diesel)



Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Speed sensing auto door lock

Driver and passenger side vanity mirror

Safety features: Rear parking sensors, front passenger seat belt reminder, highspeed alert

Ex-showroom Delhi prices of Honda WR-V

The 2019 Honda WR-V is now offered in three grades – S (Petrol and Diesel), V (Diesel only) and VX (Petrol and Diesel) in Manual Transmission.

Petrol:

– 1.2-litre i-VTEC S MT at Rs 8.15 lakh

– 1.2-litre i-VTEC VX MT at Rs 9.25 lakh



Diesel:

– 1.5-litre i-DTEC S MT at Rs 9.25 lakh

– 1.5-litre i-DTEC V MT (newly introduced) at Rs 9.95 lakh

– 1.5-litre i-DTEC VX MT at Rs 10.35 lakh





