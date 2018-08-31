2019 Facelift Hyundai Elantra Unveiled



Hyundai have unveiled the redesigned Elantra which features their latest technology and claims to offer a more sophisticated drive experience.

The new Hyundai Elantra has been unveiled in the United States and features some new technology such as the SmartSense safety system: which includes forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver attention assist, and safe exit assist. The major change to the Elantra has been undertaken in the styling department, with a new hood, front fenders, grille, headlamps and tail lamps. Inside, the car receives a new centre cluster design which includes a new air vent design, and also a repositioning of the AVN audio system and temperature controls.



Under the hood, the US-specification Elantra receives the new 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol-hybrid motor which develops 147 PS. There is also the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor which produces 128 PS and is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.



The new Elantra will be available in the US by late 2018, while we may have to wait for the car to come here with homologation for use in India in 2019. expect the engine options to be different when the car does arrive in India though, most likely retaining the same 1.6-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engine we have currently.

Story: Sahej Patheja