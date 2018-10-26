2019 Audi R8 Coupé and Spyder Revealed

Audi shocked the world when they launched their mid-engined two-seater sports car, the R8, back in 2006. The car immediately went toe-to-toe with the likes of Porsche, Aston Martin and, of course, the Italians with their Raging Bulls and Prancing Horses.

However, Audi are no newcomers to the world of performance vehicles. After all, this is one of the most successful rally car manufacturers the world ever saw, with their Quattro all-wheel-drive challenger. Then there is another point to be noted, Audi also owns the ‘Raging Bull’, hence expertise and engine manufacturing were already at hand. I think the point is fairly clear. So the world was introduced to the R8 which was a comfortable and practical two-seater, which, later on, just happened to get strapped around the V10 from the Lamborghini Gallardo, and the rest is history.

Now, Audi have launched the new 2019 R8, Coupé, and Spyder variant, with enhancements in style and performance. The cars now feature a completely redesigned front end with a sharper nose and air-intake channels. As always, the R8 available with two output options. From the engine plant in Gyor, Hungary you get a compact naturally-aspirated V10 engine from the ‘Lambo’ Huracán in the R8 V10 and the R8 V10 performance. Power is up from 540 PS to 570 PS, and 610 PS to 620 PS for the R8 V10 and R8 V10 performance respectively. Torque figures are up, too, from 540 Nm to 550 Nm in the R8 V10 and 560 Nm to 580 Nm in the R8 V10 performance.

The electromechanical power steering is standard, with the optional dynamic steering sharpening things up further. Add the retuned suspension and the car ends up being more responsive, stable and giving better feedback through the steering wheel, too. The new R8 comes with 19-inch wheels as standard with an option of upgrading to 20-inch milled five-V dynamic designed ones with sports tyres for better handling. Other options include ceramic brakes instead of the standard steel units, and a carbon fibre-polymer and aluminium front stabilizer to reduce weight.

There are a host of design changes, too, such as a wider front splitter, flat slits on the hood, low-set air-vent grille at the rear, and a new three-part engine cover available in plastic or carbon fibre. Customers have an option of choosing between three exterior packages, encompassing body panels, badges and paint themes. New colours have been added, which are Kemora Gray and Ascari Blue.

The Audi R8 V10 is will go on sale early 2019 in Europe and a bit later in other world markets. We here in India can expect the cars to be priced around the Rs 2.75 – 3 crore region, give or take a kidney or two.

Story: Zal Cursetji