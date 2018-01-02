2018 Volvo XC90 D4 Gets Engine Update

The Volvo XC90 D4 AWD has received a new engine specification for 2018.

Volvo have been on a roll since the roll-out of their first car on the new Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), the XC90 luxury SUV. Having marked the début of the Thor’s Hammer LED lights on a production car, it certainly roped in the numbers due to its bolder, more modern styling. The initial lot of 1,927 XC90 ‘First Edition’ cars was offered exclusively online, and sold out in a staggering 47 hours. It continued to become a strong-selling model the world over, and changed the face of their operations in India as well.

The diesel XC90 is only available in ‘D5 AWD‘ guise in India. However, overseas, there’s also the D4, with a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive. Powering it was the D4204T14 making 190 PS at 4,250 rpm and 400 Nm peaking between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm. Now, the ‘T14’-spec engine is only offered with front-wheel drive, while the D4 AWD gets the new D4204T6 making the same 190 PS at the same 4,250 rpm, but a higher 420 Nm of peak torque that stays between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm. While there are no other changes mechanically, some markets also receive the ‘Spotify’ app integrated into the car’s multimedia system.

The only Volvo car in India with the D4 AWD powertrain is the S60 Cross Country, but that still uses the old 2.4-litre five-cylinder unit with the same peak output figures. It remains to be seen if the new powertrain will make its way here.

In India, the Volvo XC90, at present, is offered in D5 AWD Momentum, R-Design and Inscription variants, with the T8 TwinEngine plug-in hybrid petrol-electric being offered as a seven-seater and as a 2+2-seater Excellence model. Prices for the XC90 start from Rs 71.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Jim Gorde