2018 Tata Nexon KRAZ Limited Edition Launched



There’s a special edition Tata Nexon KRAZ with the petrol variant priced at Rs 7.14 lakh, and Rs 8.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) for the Nexon KRAZ diesel version. Sadly, there isn’t any AMT variant on offer as of now.

Pronounced as ‘craze’ (/kreiz/), the new Nexon version marks the first anniversary of the popular Tata model. Breaking away from the mundane the KRAZ variant comes in a new TROMSO Black body colour with sonic-silver dual-tone roof. Smart neo-green inserts can be seen on the front grille and on the alloy wheels, while the ORVMs gets the minty green treatment as well. There’s also a distinct KRAZ badging on the bootlid, which sets this special edition model apart from the standard variants. (Also read: Tata Nexon Review http://carindia.in/all-new-tata-nexon-first-drive-review/)

In tunes with the exterior, the cabin also gets the black-and-neo-green treatment. So, the piano black dashboard gets neo-green air-vent surrounds, while the black seats come with contrasting green stitches in KRAZ pattern. Just like the door panels, the centre console also carries the piano black theme and the all important KRAZ badging in between the a-c controls.



Speaking about the special edition, Mayank Pareek, President – PVBU, Tata Motors said, “We want to celebrate the first anniversary of our brand Nexon with our customers and what better way than offering them a special striking version- the Nexon KRAZ. To attract customers with active and sporty lifestyle, the Nexon KRAZ has been designed to set a new trend in the segment. Since launch, the Nexon has received a very good response and today is among the top 5 selling compact SUVs. We would like to thank all our customers for their trust in the brand and we will continue to bring exciting products in the market.”

The special edition Tata Nexon is available in two trims – KRAZ and KRAZ+ where the ‘Plus’ variant gets additional features such as electrically foldable ORVMs, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, automatic a-c, rear a-c vents, security alarm, cooled glove-box and a boot lamp.

Variants and Prices (ex-showroom, Pune):

Tata Nexon KRAZ petrol manual – Rs 7.16 lakh

Tata Nexon KRAZ+ petrol manual – Rs 7,77 lakh

Tata Nexon KRAZ diesel manual – Rs 8,08 lakh

Tata Nexon KRAZ+ diesel manual – Rs 8,65 lakh

