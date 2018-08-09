2018 Nissan Micra Now With a 6.2-inch Touchscreen Display

Nissan India have launched a sportier, smarter and safer variant of the Micra hatchback starting at Rs 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom), with added features and some styling updates.

The car now gets a whole bunch of features that seem to be becoming the norm with most manufacturers, which is a great thing for consumers. These include a bunch of intelligent features such as Geo-fencing, Locate My Car, Share My Car Location, resulting in more peace of mind for the car owners in regards to security.

Another interesting feature is the ‘Lead me to my car’ for the those who (which includes my mother) can never figure out where they have parked their car in a large car parking lot. Key-less lock/unlock and push-button stop-start have also been introduced.

Safety-wise the 2018 Nissan Micra now gets dual airbags, speed-sensing door locks, seat belt reminders that come standard across all the Micra variants. Other features include outer-rear-view-mirror integrated indicators, reverse parking sensors with a camera fed onto a 6.2-inch touchscreen display and also has the very useful phone mirroring system.

The Nissan Micra comes with two engine choices, a 1.2-litre petrol engine matted to a X-Tronic CVT gearbox or a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

With these added features the new Nissan Micra seems to be better equipped to take the fight to its segment rivals such as the Hyundai Grand i10, Ford Figo, and VW Polo.

Story: Zal Cursetji