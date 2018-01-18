2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift to be Launched at Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki have confirmed that they intend to launch their new Swift at the Auto Expo this year. Here are some things you should know ahead of the launch.

Sporting a new design, the latest avatar of the Swift is visually appealing and gives off a sporty aura. It is built on the fifth-generation HEARTECT platform that Maruti Suzuki claim gives the car more strength and rigidity in addition to a good power-to-weight ratio. They revealed that the new car is wider, has a longer wheelbase compared to the outgoing model. It stands clear of the ground at 163 mm.

The new Swift promises to be a driver-oriented package that will reflect its sporty nature in the cabin design as well. Maruti Suzuki have also revealed that the car will be made available in both manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants, in which the latter will be calibrated in line with the car’s sporty performance.

The safety department is handled by Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) which is supplemented by offering dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX (standardised international child-seat fitting system) as standard. Infotainment is taken care of by a SmartPlay Infotainment System that also has a reverse-parking camera integrated into it.

Customers have the option of choosing between the K12 VVT (petrol) or DDiS (diesel) engines. The former makes 83 PS and 113 Nm while the latter puts out 75 PS and 190 Nm. The petrol option (ZXi) weighs 880 kg while the diesel (ZDi) weighs 980 kg. If you liked what you have read so far, you have the option of booking one for Rs 11,000.

You could choose from a range of six colours; Prime Lucent Orange, Prime Midnight Blue, SLD Fire Red, PRL Arctic White, Met Silky Silver and Met Magma Grey.

Variants:

Petrol Diesel LXi LDi VXi VDi VXi AGS VDi AGS ZXi ZDi ZXi AGS ZDi AGS ZXi+ ZDi+

Story: Joshua Varghese