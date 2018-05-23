2018 Hyundai Elite i20 CVT Launched



The Hyundai Elite i20 has recently received a makeover and now the premium hatchback will also be available with the convenience of a CVT, priced from Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom).The older version of the hatchback came powered with a 1.4-litre petrol in combination with a four-speed torque converter.

The Elite i20 CVT marks a departure from the combination of the 1.4-litre petrol engine and torque-converter four-speed automatic transmission that the company used to offer in previous-generation models. It now comes equipped with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that produces 83 PS and 115 Nm. The Elite i20 CVT also gets dual-tone exterior colour options and will be offered in the ‘Magna’ and ‘Asta’ trim levels, priced at Rs 7.04 lakh and Rs 8.16 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it about Rs 1 lakh more expensive than their manual counterparts.

Having said that, the Elite i20 CVT models are also among the most affordable automatic in the segment. The Hyundai competes with the Honda Jazz i-VTEC CVT which is priced between Rs 7.70 lakh to 8.46 lakh, and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between Rs 7.10 lakh to 8.40 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).