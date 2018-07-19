2018 Honda Jazz Launched; Petrol and Diesel Variants

The new Honda Jazz is priced from Rs 7.35 lakh onward (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available in seven variants; four petrol and three diesel.

The updated version of the stylish Honda premium hatchback features a few refreshed design elements on the exterior of the car in addition to two new shades. The centre console houses a 17.7-cm touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mechanically, the Jazz remains the same. The familiar 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine powers the petrol variants. It produces 90 PS and a peak torque of 110 Nm. The diesel variants draw motive force from the 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine that churns out 100 PS and peak torque of 200 Nm. Of the four petrol variants on offer, the top two will be equipped with CVT while the others will have a five-speed manual gearbox. However, all the diesel variants will only be available with a manual six-speed box.

The prices are as follows.

Petrol:

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) V MT Rs 7.35 lakh VX MT Rs 7.79 lakh V CVT Rs 8.55 lakh VX CVT Rs 8.99 lakh

Diesel:

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) S MT Rs 8.05 lakh V MT Rs 8.85 lakh VX MT Rs 9.29 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese